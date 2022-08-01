Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

