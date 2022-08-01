Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,370,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.