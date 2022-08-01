Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.