Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

