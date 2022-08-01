Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,616. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

CHE opened at $481.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.68 and its 200 day moving average is $484.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

