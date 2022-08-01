Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.82 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

