Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $756.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.80. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,018 shares of company stock worth $671,110. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

