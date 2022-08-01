Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 363 shares of company stock worth $45,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $139.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.