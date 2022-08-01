Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.