Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

SYNA opened at $144.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

