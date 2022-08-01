Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.