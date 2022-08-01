Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,192 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

