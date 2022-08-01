Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,309 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Trading Up 0.9 %

UGI opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

