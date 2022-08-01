Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 239 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BERY opened at $57.65 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

