Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 243 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.55 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

