Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,642 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.