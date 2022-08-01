Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 659 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

