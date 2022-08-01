Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 75 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 35.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $69,105,829. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $133.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

