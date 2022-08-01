Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

