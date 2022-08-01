Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

