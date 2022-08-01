Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the period.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $4.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

