Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $93.59 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

