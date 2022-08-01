Arizona State Retirement System Sells 238 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

RNR stock opened at $129.31 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.36 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

