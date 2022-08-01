Arizona State Retirement System Sells 527 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,193,000 after buying an additional 169,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,792,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,849,000 after buying an additional 144,191 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

