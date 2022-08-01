Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 520.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

