Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 272.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

