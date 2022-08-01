Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.