Avory & Company LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avory & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

