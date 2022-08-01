Barclays Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $495.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $560.00 to $495.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.32. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

