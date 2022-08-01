Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,992 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

