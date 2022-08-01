Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $563.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

