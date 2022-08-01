BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

