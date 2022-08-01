Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

