Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bottomline Technologies Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.