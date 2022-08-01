CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 161,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $99.54 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

