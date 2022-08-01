Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

