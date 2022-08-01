Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

