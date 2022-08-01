Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.