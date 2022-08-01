Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.