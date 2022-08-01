CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $12,867,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

