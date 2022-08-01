Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.96 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

