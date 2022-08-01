Comerica Bank Increases Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NPK opened at $71.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $502.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.58.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

