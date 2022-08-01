Comerica Bank Invests $115,000 in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 225,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.