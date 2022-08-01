Comerica Bank Sells 71,707 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71,707 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $449,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

