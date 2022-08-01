CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

