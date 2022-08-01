CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

