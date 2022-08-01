Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP opened at $65.42 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

