Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

