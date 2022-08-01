DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.