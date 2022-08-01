DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

DaVita Trading Up 0.9 %

DVA opened at $84.16 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.