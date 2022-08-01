Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

