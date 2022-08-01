Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,850 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.14% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Price Performance
JDST opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.53.
