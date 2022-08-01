DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.37 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

