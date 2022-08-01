Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $77.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

